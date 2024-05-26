Jrue Holiday stepped up in crunch time for the Boston Celtics, and it earned him praise from a well-known clock enthusiast.

Flavor Flav, a founding member of rap group Public Enemy, attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

After Holiday helped Boston to a 114-111 victory on Saturday night, the Celtics guard presented his game-worn jersey to the 65-year-old musician.

Flavor Flav, also known as William Jonathan Drayton Jr., took to social media after Boston’s win to shout out Holiday.

Story continues below advertisement

Member when we all used to wear our clothes backwards,??? Imma bring back that trend with JRUE HOLIDAYS GAME WORN JERSEY.!!! 🔥🔥🔥🍀🍀🍀@Jrue_Holiday11 @celtics pic.twitter.com/G4DCnILZ7i — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) May 26, 2024

Holiday was instrumental in Boston’s win. His traditional three-point play in the final minute gave the Celtics a 112-111 lead and his clutch-time steal sealed the victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Perhaps Flavor Flav, who remained in Indiana for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, will be back supporting Holiday and the Green during Game 4 on Monday night.