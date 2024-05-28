Derrick White came through in the clutch yet again for the Boston Celtics.

White connected on a game-winning 3-pointer with 45 seconds left and lifted the Celtics to a 105-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night.

The veteran guard revealed what was going through his mind on the possession, as Jaylen Brown drove to the rim and kicked it out to White in the corner.

“Just space,” White told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston. “Trust that JB (Brown) was going to make the right play like he has this entire year.

“I felt like I got a good look and just wanted to stay in the shot and knock it down. Obviously, I missed a lot in a row, but it was starting to feel a little better so just stayed confident and was able to make one.”

White finished with 16 points on 50% from the field (7-for-14) along with five steals and four rebounds.

Ironically, White’s heroics Monday came on the one-year anniversary of his unforgettable buzzer-beater against the Miami Heat. Unlike last year, though, this once helped propel Boston to the NBA Finals.

“It’s a pretty good day, I guess,” White said. “Just a lot of hard work, a lot of credit to the team. They always push me and just seeing them work every day makes me want to work harder.”

Brown was among the teammates White praised after the game. Brown, who was named Eastern Conference Finals MVP, made sure White remained confident in Game 4 before crunch-time 3-pointer.

White and the Celtics now get ready to host the Western Conference champion, likely to be the Dallas Mavericks, who hold a 3-0 series lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NBA Finals begin June 6.