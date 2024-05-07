How Gisele Reportedly Felt About Divorce Jokes In Tom Brady Roast

The roasters hit Tom Brady from every angle Sunday night in Los Angeles, but they had a field day with a certain aspect of the legendary quarterback’s life.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen and the rumors surrounding the split got a ton of play in “The Roast of Tom Brady” on Netflix. The former New England Patriots star appeared to take the jokes in stride, but the digs apparently didn’t sit well at all with Bündchen.

PEOPLE magazine, citing sources, reported the legendary supermodel was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show.” Bündchen reportedly felt the material was “irresponsible,” mainly due to its potential impact on the children she co-parents with Brady.

“This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history,” the source told PEOPLE. “She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing.”

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They have two children together: a son born in 2009 and a daughter born in 2012. Bündchen also has served as a stepmother to Brady’s first son (born in 2007) from a past relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.