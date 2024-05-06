Tom Brady got hilariously taken down throughout the Netflix special roasting the legendary New England Patriots.

Comedian Kevin Hart started off “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” by hurling insults at Brady. And it was clear from the get-go, that nothing was off limits.

Hart went right for the jugular and attacked Brady over his relationship with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady and Bündchen filed for divorced in October 2022, which came after Brady unretired and played his final NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Gisele gave you an ultimatum,” Hart said, as transcribed by People’s Natasha Dye and Julie Mazziotta. “She said you have to retire or you’re done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it.”

That was the only time in Brady’s illustrious career, which spanned 23 seasons, he ever finished a season with an under .500 record.

But Hart didn’t stop there when it came to the Brady-Bündchen jokes. While rumors about Brady’s dating life have swirled since parting ways with Bündchen, she also moved on and is now dating her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

“You know who also (expletive) their coach? Gisele, she (expletive) her karate coach,” Hart said. “Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?”

Brady, who had to have known these types of jokes were coming, didn’t look quite comfortable as Hart landed laughs about the signal-caller’s ex-wife.

Brady endured a night of comedic torment as comedians Nikki Glaser and Sam Jay along with former teammates Randy Moss, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski all took turns taking shots at Brady.

Bill Belichick even made an appearance, throwing jokes at Brady and blasting “The Dynasty” documentary.