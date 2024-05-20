How JuJu Smith-Schuster Felt About Patriots Drafting Wideouts

FOXBORO, Mass. — JuJu Smith-Schuster understands there’s more competition in the New England Patriots receiver room this spring, especially with draftees Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.

But Smith-Schuster is thrilled about New England’s additions.

“Exciting, man,” Smith-Schuster said after Day 1 of OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Monday. “For me, I’ve been in multiple rooms where they draft receivers and it just kind of makes me better as a player on the field. And being able to have some young guys come in and help this offense, it helps out a lot.

“I think what it’s going to do is everyone’s level is just going to kick it up a notch. Because everyone in that room can play. We’re stacked right now in that receiver room. So, it’s only for the better.”

Smith-Schuster deflected when asked what he’s seen from the rookies given the limited amount of reps they’ve had together. But he said he’s looking forward to seeing what Polk and Baker can do throughout OTAs and training camp.

Of course, Smith-Schuster calling the room “stacked” might be overly confident. It’s yet to be seen if either of the rookies can become a true game-breaking wideout, which New England hasn’t had in quite some time.

Instead, the Patriots look like a team that will rely on depth. The Patriots had 10 wideouts practice at Gillette Stadium on Monday, and that didn’t include Kendrick Bourne, who is recovering from a torn ACL and won’t practice this spring.

“I’m very encouraged. I’m very excited about our room,” Smith-Schuster said. “We have a lot of great players, a lot of good guys, that can play every position. For us, it’s going out here and making plays and executing.”

Smith-Schuster believes he personally will have a more productive season. The veteran wideout, who underwhelmed in his first season with New England, said he feels as healthy as he’s felt in a long time. Now at 100%, Smith-Schuster said he was working at 60% last season.

The group of wideouts has nine OTA sessions remaining before three mandatory minicamp practices. The next practice open to the media is May 29.