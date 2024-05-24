How Red Sox Reliever Fared In First Triple-A Rehab Stint

Red Sox newcomer Isaiah Campbell made an immediate impact on Boston’s bullpen in his first three relief appearances before heading to the injured list with a shoulder impingement on April 12.

Campbell began his first rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday night, striking out the side and walking one batter in a scoreless fourth inning. He threw 20 pitches in the inning, 14 for strikes.

The Red Sox acquired Campbell in November from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for infielder Luis Urías. The 26-year-old debuted last season, recording a 4-1 record with a 2.83 ERA over the course of 28 2/3 innings with the Mariners after getting called up in July.

In seven appearances for Boston, Campbell allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out five of the 33 batters faced and walking two. His ERA rose to 12.79 before he hit the 15-day injured list.

The Red Sox will have options when Campbell is ready to rejoin the big club. Zack Kelly, Cam Booser and Campbell all have minor league options.

Kelly has a 1.98 ERA, allowing just four runs (three earned) in 13 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts. Booser has 20 strikeouts in 17 innings while posting a 3.71 ERA, surrendering seven runs on 14 hits.

There is no timeline for when Campbell would be ready to rejoin Boston.