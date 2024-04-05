Red Sox Reliever Making Immediate Impact In 2024 Bullpen

Isaiah Campbell got the offseason started for the Boston Red Sox, coming over from the Seattle Mariners in Craig Breslow’s first trade as chief baseball officer.

The right-handed impressed at each of his stops on his way to the majors. Once joining the Mariners, Campbell posted a 2.83 ERA in 27 appearances in 2023. The move to the Red Sox seemed to make for a solid addition to an already decent bullpen. Campbell’s ensured that so far.

The Arkansas product pitched in three of Boston’s first seven games, allowing just one earned run, which scored as an inherited run when Joely Rodríguez allowed a two-run home run on Opening Day. Otherwise, Campbell allowed just two base runners with four strikeouts across his appearances.

No, three outings in the first week of the season is not enough to amplify Campbell’s impact.

On the other hand, his versatility and quality arsenal is where there is intriguing potential, especially given the early success of pitching coach Andrew Bailey with the Red Sox staff. Campbell throws his breaking ball over 50% of the time, staying in line with Bailey’s early showing of keeping fastballs out of harm’s way for Boston pitchers.

Josh Winckowski broke out of his shell in the bullpen for the Red Sox in 2023, posting a 2.88 ERA. Early in 2024, Campbell may just be the X-factor for this installment of Boston’s bullpen.