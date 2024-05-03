Jack Edwards Offers Farewell After Final NESN Bruins Broadcast

The Boston Bruins fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 2-1 loss in Game 6 on Thursday night, sending the first-round playoff series to Game 7 on Saturday. NESN’s final live game broadcast of the season also marked the final call of play-by-play broadcaster Jack Edwards’ career.

Edwards called 19 seasons of Bruins hockey on NESN and announced his retirement on April 16 at the end of postseason coverage.

“(Over) the past 19 years, I’ve witnessed and described some of the greatest moments in New England sports pantheon,” Edwards shared on NESN.

"So long, everybody. Long live the Boston Bruins." @RealJackEdwards signs off for the last time. pic.twitter.com/467i58IF8l — NESN (@NESN) May 3, 2024

Edwards took time to thank the NESN staff, production team and his longtime broadcast partner Andy Brickley.

“You’re the brother I’ve never had until I started working with you,” Edwards said. “It’s been a joyride for 19 years. This is my goodbye. … So long, everybody. Long live the Boston Bruins.”

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery also joined the NESN broadcast after the game to wish Edwards well in his retirement.

“Jack, I just want to say, on behalf of our entire team, what a tremendous career you’ve had,” Montgomery shared. “How much the Bruins fans love you and how much we love you and the great work you’ve done for so many years. Representing the Bruins and being one of our biggest fans while being one of our best salesmen for what our product is, day in and day out.”

The Bruins play Game 7 on Saturday night on ABC.