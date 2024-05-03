The Bruins found themselves chasing the score for the second potential elimination game in a row. And again the Toronto Maple Leafs refused to go quietly into the night, defeating Boston, 2-1, on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The series is tied 3-3 heading back to Boston for a win-or-go-home Game 7.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Leafs limited the Bruins to just one shot on goal in the first 20 minutes of the game by clogging the shooting lanes; Toronto stymied Boston by disrupting zone entries and passing plays.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins started to find their rhythm in the second period, outshooting the Leafs 12-8, but it was William Nylander who got Toronto on the scoreboard with 55 seconds remaining in the middle frame.

After icing the puck, the Bruins were pinned in their defensive zone and John Tavares won the faceoff against John Beecher. Nylander collected the loose puck, and after a few passes, attempted an off-angle shot from the top of the faceoff circle. Charlie McAvoy chipped the puck past Jeremy Swayman into his own net as he attempted to block the shot.

Nylander gave the Leafs the 2-0 lead late in the third period when he beat Swayman on the breakaway.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Nylander tallied his first two goals of the series for Toronto. The Leafs forward snapped a 13-game goal drought dating back to March 26 of the regular season.

Story continues below advertisement

— Joseph Woll was solid in net for Toronto for his second win of the series since coming in relief for Ilya Samsonov in Game 4. He has allowed two goals in seven periods since the Leafs put him in net. He stopped 22 Bruins shots for the win.

— Morgan Geekie scored the lone goal for the Bruins with 0.1 seconds left in regulation to avoid the shutout. The tally was his second of the series.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will host the Leafs for the decisive Game 7 Saturday at TD Garden. Puck drop is to be determined, and the game will be broadcasted on ABC.