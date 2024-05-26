Many probably thought points would be tough to come by Saturday for the Pacers, who played Game 3 against the Celtics without superstar Tyrese Haliburton.

Quite the contrary.

Indiana was red-hot from the field for the majority of its latest Eastern Conference finals clash with Boston. The offensive onslaught left the Celtics feeling both mystified and demoralized at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“They were shooting the ball well,” Brown told reporters, per a CLNS video.”Some of those guys turned into (expletive) Michael Jordan or whatever. It was like, man, what is going on? We couldn’t figure it out.”

The Celtics, after some guidance and reassurance from their head coach, eventually figured it out. Boston never let the game get truly out of hand and staged a remarkable comeback in the fourth quarter, which culminated with a 114-111 triumph for the visitors.

The C’s will be looking to channel their inner MJ on Monday night when they can close out the best-of-seven series and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. Game 4 will tip off at 8 p.m. ET.