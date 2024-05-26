These Plays Should Not Be Forgotten In Celtics Game 3 Comeback Win

The Boston Celtics needed the perfect storm to overcome an 18-point deficit against the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

They got those to move within one win of the NBA Finals.

Boston stormed back with impact play after impact play to down the Pacers in a 114-111 win.

A number of headlines stood in the dramatic comeback for Boston — Jayson Tatum dominated without a turnover, Al Horford got rolling from three-point range, and Jrue Holiday delivered the lead back along with a game-saving steal.

There’s a number of plays, given the lengthy yet energized sequence, that could slip the cracks of the collective memory of the audience. These plays also marked major moments for the Celtics in Game 3.

Jaylen Brown With Authority

Brown entered Game 3 fresh off of a 40-point masterpiece in Boston’s Game 2 win.

Down the stretch of the comeback, the Celtics needed to take control and set the tone physically. Brown had no problem doing that, throwing down a forceful dunk over Indiana’s Myles Turner with just over four minutes remaining that cut the deficit to four at the time.

This Jaylen Brown slam during the Celtics' 4Q run 😳 pic.twitter.com/d2XN1cYGgL — NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2024

The dunk marked the latest addition to Brown’s impressive highlight reel for the Celtics this series.

Tatum’s Vision

Tatum led the Celtics in scoring with a 36-point performance to reassert his status as a star despite growing national criticism.

Tatum did more than score, earning an assist on several three-pointers from Horford throughout the night. No pass meant more than the one Tatum made with just over a minute remaining, drawing three Indiana defenders before finding Horford with a behind-the-back feed.

JAYSON TATUM BEHIND THE BACK PASS FOR AN AL 3 pic.twitter.com/4L4mticQE1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 26, 2024

Horford knocked down the shot to cut the deficit to two, setting up a thrilling final sequence for the Celtics.

Block Party

The Celtics lost their defensive tenacity from the start of the second quarter to the midway point of the third.

From there, the Celtics took on a far more aggressive approach, swarming the ballhandler and furiously contesting shots at the rim.

Boston tallied 12 blocks in the win, spearheaded by Derrick White’s effort, with several coming on consecutive possessions in the third quarter. Horford tallied a highlight rejection on Turner, swatting the shot and setting up another momentum boost for the Celtics.