Jim Montgomery Excited For Brad Marchand’s Growth As Bruins Captain

BOSTON — Brad Marchand took time after the season came to an end for the Bruins to reflect on his first season as the franchise’s 27th captain.

Marchand netted 29 goals during the regular season, though learning how to lead from the front in succession of prior captains in Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron. That advancement should be that much more important for the Bruins come next season.

“What excites me about the potential of next year is the growth and experience that our captain Brad Marchand is gonna have,” Boston head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters at the Bruins’ end-of-season press conference on Wednesday at TD Garden. “In his role as the captain, he made it his team. Having all summer to build relationships with his core leaders, I think, is only gonna make us better.”

The Boston captain has one more year on his contract. Given the status and value he offers to the Bruins, the front office believes that Marchand will finish his career in the Black and Gold.

“We’re gonna get to Brad,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney shared at the press conference. “… Eventually, he’ll extend here to remain, in my opinion, as a lifelong Bruin, because that’s what he should do. We’ll check that box.”

The Bruins will follow Marchand into next season as the remaining Stanley Cup champion looks to get Boston back on a deeper playoff run.