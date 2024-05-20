Brad Marchand feels like it was just yesterday when he signed his most recent contract with the Boston Bruins.

However, it won’t be much longer until the franchise’s captain and team brass return to the negotiating table.

There is only one season left on the eight-year, $49 million deal Marchand inked in September 2016, so the stage is set for extension talks between the Bruins and the two-time All-Star. Marchand was asked about such conversations Sunday, two days after the B’s were bounced from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“I can’t believe how quick it came — that it’s now on the table,” Marchand told reporters, per a team-provided video. “Yeah, it will definitely be a conversation at some point. We’ll go from there. Obviously, I’ve been here for my whole career and would love to continue that. So, we’ll deal with it when the time comes.”

A desire to keep playing in Boston was a common theme among players who spoke during the team’s end-of-season media availability. The sentiment ranged from homegrown talents like Jake DeBrusk and Jeremy Swayman to a veteran journeyman like Pat Maroon, all of whom want to stay in a Black and Gold sweater.

Of course, Don Sweeney and company can’t fulfill the wishes of every player. But reaching an agreement with a standout as important as Marchand probably is fairly high on the team’s offseason to-do list.