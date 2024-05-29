Kristaps Porzingis Shares Message About Recovery Before Finals

Celtics fans are dying to know the answer to a certain question after Boston claimed the Eastern Conference crown.

Will Kristaps Porzingis be ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals?

Porzingis has been out of action since April 29 when he sustained a calf injury in Miami. Boston ripped through the rest of the conference playoffs despite the absence of the versatile big man, who appears to be making great progress in his recovery.

Notes from NBA insiders, Celtics teammates and head coach Joe Mazzulla suggested Porzingis will be available when the Finals kick off June 6. But on Wednesday, the basketball world heard from the 28-year-old himself.

Here is a Google translation of the message Porzingis posted to X in his native Latvian: “Thank you to everyone who supports and sympathizes throughout the season. I’ll be back in line soon. See you in the finals and then in the arena with your own.”

Of course, we don’t know if “soon” necessarily means Porzingis will be on the court at TD Garden a week from Thursday. However, the message indicates the ninth-year pro fully intends to play in the Finals at some point in the best-of-seven series, which obviously is great news for the Celtics.

Boston will meet either Minnesota or Dallas in the Finals. The Mavericks own a 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies heading into Thursday night’s Game 5 at Target Center.