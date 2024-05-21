Jerod Mayo recently delivered a pessimistic update on New England Patriots offensive guard Cole Strange. But it might even be worse than what the head coach indicated.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning Strange is expected to miss the start of the 2024 campaign and might be out until the middle of the season. Strange suffered a significant knee injury and was placed on season-ending injured reserve last December.

While speaking with reporters at Gillette Stadium on Monday, Mayo provided a rough timeline on Strange as “month-to-month.” Mayo did not say whether or not Strange would return for the start of the season.

“That is an interesting one,” Mayo said before Day 1 of OTAs. “He is another guy, you would normally say day-by-day. He’s more of a, let’s say, week-by-week or you can go month-by-month if you want to.

“But he is working hard, he is doing his rehab. He is here every day. He is in the meeting room, so I am happy where he is.”

The Patriots drafted offensive guard Layden Robinson with their fourth-round pick. New England has expressed confidence it could move Robinson, a right guard at Texas A&M, to left guard. Sidy Sow served as the starting left guard on Day 1 of OTAs on Monday.