Patriots Place Cole Strange On Season-Ending Injured Reserve

Cole Strange’s sophomore season is over.

A campaign that started with a knee injury will end the same way for Strange, whom the Patriots placed on season-ending injured reserve Monday. The second-year quarter was carted off the field Sunday after hurting his knee in the second quarter of New England’s home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the time of this writing, there weren’t any updates on the details and severity of Strange’s injury.

It’s a potentially brutal blow for the 2022 first-round pick who, in the words of Bill Belichick, was playing his “best football” before suffering the injury. Strange in recent weeks played like someone capable of being a franchise left guard.

Strange’s spot on the 53-man roster was filled by former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nathan Rourke, who was claimed off waivers Monday.

Rookie Atonio Mafi likely will start in Strange’s place for the rest of the season. The Patriots will visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday before finishing their season with a road game against the Buffalo Bills and a home matchup with the New York Jets.