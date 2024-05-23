Leaked Video Of Incident Which Led To Scottie Scheffler Arrest

The validity of Scottie Scheffler’s arrest came further into question Thursday.

Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 golfer, was arrested at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday before the second round of the PGA Championship. Scheffler was charged with a felony second-degree assault of a Louisville police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scheffler and his lawyers have stressed the incident was a misunderstanding and said he will not settle the case. The Louisville Police Department, which confirmed Thursday the arresting officer did not activate his body camera, noted it will let the legal process play out.

The video(s) to come from the incident, however, seem to portray a different story than the police report. At the time, the report said a police officer was dragged to the ground and suffered pain, swelling and abrasions.

Story continues below advertisement

You can watch the incident unfold here, courtesy of videos from Golf.com and Golf Digest.

New footage from Scottie Scheffler's arrest at last week's PGA Championship. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/EoAvugPGgC — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 23, 2024

The arresting officer was assessed a policy violation and corrective action, Louisville police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Scheffler is in the field for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.