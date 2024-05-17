A truly surreal scene unfolded outside Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship where world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning in Louisville, Ky.

Police detained Scheffler ahead of his second-round tee time as he attempted to enter the club. According to an on-scene report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the cops had a run-in with Scheffler as he tried to get around traffic to enter. That run-in led to Scheffler being put in handcuffs and eventually taken away.

The reigning Masters champion was booked around 7:30 a.m. ET and had his mug shot taken. Shortly thereafter, further details of his arrest were learned, including the following charges, per multiple reports.

— Second-degree assault of a police officer (felony)
— Third-degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor)
— Disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic (misdemeanor)
— Reckless driving (violation)

The incident might have stemmed from backup tied to an unrelated situation, as a pedestrian was struck and killed by a shuttle van outside the club early Friday morning.

The PGA of America moved back second-round tee times because of that accident, pushing his scheduled start time back to 10:08 a.m. ET. Scheffler arrived back at Valhalla at 9:12 a.m. ET, as seen on the ESPN+ telecast.

Featured image via Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK