NBA Rumors: Tyrese Haliburton Will Miss Game 3 Against Celtics

The Celtics’ road to the NBA Finals reportedly will get easier Saturday night.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton will not play Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, according to The Athletic. The two-time All-Star left Game 2 on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, which was a factor in head coach Rick Carlisle not bringing back his starters against Boston.

Haliburton underwent an MRI on Saturday and his injury is considered day-to-day, according to The Athletic. The 24-year-old suffered a similar injury in January, which he missed 10 games for.

Boston isn’t expected to have Luke Kornet for Game 3 due to a wrist injury, and Jrue Holiday was added to the injury report Saturday due to a non-COVID illness.

Story continues below advertisement

The Celtics hold a 2-0 series lead heading into Game 3 on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET.