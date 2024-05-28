The Celtics made quick work of their first three opponents in these NBA playoffs, but Nick Wright hasn’t been very impressed by Boston’s postseason run.

After winning each of their first two series in five games, the Celtics completed an Eastern Conference finals sweep of the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Boston now is onto the NBA Finals where it will most likely meet the Dallas Mavericks, who own a 3-0 lead on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.

Joe Mazzulla’s side all but surely will be favored by oddsmakers and the general public if it runs into Kyrie Irving and company on basketball’s biggest stage. But Wright believes the Mavs would come out on top — in a brief series, no less — if those teams were to compete for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“The Celtics record (76-20) and point differential (+10.4) say they’re an all-time team,” Wright posted to X on Monday night. “The eye test says they are not close to that. We shall see what’s what here in 10 days. Mavs in 5.”

Picking Dallas to win the Finals wouldn’t be reckless, as the Luka Doncic-led group has proven to be a tough out. But five games feels ambitious, as the Celtics boast more firepower and likely will have a healthy and rested Kristaps Porzingis ready to go once the Finals kick off June 6.

Sure, Boston might not be as good as its 12-2 playoff record indicates. But it also hasn’t done anything to suggest it will be walked over in the championship round.

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images