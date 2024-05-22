Celtics’ Derrick White Calls Jaylen Brown Snub For This NBA Honor

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Celtics star Jaylen Brown took a significant leap this season, but the stats and accolades might not reflect that.

Brown played through injuries and his volume stats are down after he was named to the All-NBA Second Team last season. However, the Boston All-Star is taking better shots, thus increasing his efficiency. He’s also taken a leap defensively after he spent multiple seasons as a player opposing teams targeted in the postseason.

The 27-year-old’s improved play has been on display in the postseason, and he’s become a vital member of the Celtics on the floor and off the floor as a leader. However, only Jrue Holiday and Derrick White represented Boston on the All-Defensive Teams. Brown received votes, but White on Wednesday believed his teammate was snubbed for the honor.

“Well, first off, JB definitely deserves it. He was unreal this whole season,” White said. “Taking on that challenge. Whenever there’s a big name or a big player, he wanted the challenge, and he kind of set the tone for us the whole season. And I think he definitely was deserving.”

While White vouched for his teammate, Brown, like Jayson Tatum, likely isn’t stressing individual accolades and is more focused on helping the C’s winner Banner 18. Though, it does go to show how stacked this season’s Celtics team is and why there is immense pressure on them to win the title.