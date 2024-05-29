Drake Maye will eventually be tabbed to start for the Patriots, but New England isn’t ready to hand him the reins just a few weeks after making him the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It’s Jacoby Brissett’s job to lose.

Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf noted as much on Tuesday’s edition of “Up and Adams” when asked how the organization would approach Maye’s development.

“I think those will be some important conversations for us to have,” Wolf said, per video on X. “Right now, it’s Jacoby Brissett. He’s taking the first reps, and we’re excited about what he’s shown not only off the field but on the field with his throwing ability.”

New England likely isn’t going to rush Maye on the field, as the role for Brissett has been clear since the day he signed. It’s on the 31-year-old to keep things afloat until the rookie is ready, which is when Brissett will fade into a backup role. Brissett and Maye aren’t necessarily competing to see who the starter will be, they’re just figuring out when the transition of power will take place.

Joe Milton III and Bailey Zappe will take part in the more competitive battle, as they’re essentially looking to beat the other out for a roster spot.

The Patriots’ approach to things in the QB room looks pretty clear, though, as they enter the second phase of the offseason with a plan in place.