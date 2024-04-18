FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots brought quarterback Jacoby Brissett back for another tour of duty this offseason, giving him an opportunity to return to the place that introduced him to the NFL.

New England’s goal? It’s the same as Miami’s in 2021, Cleveland’s in 2022 and Washington’s in 2023.

Brissett is the bridge guy.

The Patriots likely won’t out-and-out say as much, but it’s pretty clear that is the case. The Dolphins signed Brissett three seasons ago to serve as a capable backup to Tua Tagovailoa, who hadn’t yet proven he was capable of being a starter. The Browns brought him in a few years back looking for some insurance, as Deshaun Watson’s impending suspension left them needing a placeholder. The Commanders? Sam Howell was the incumbent starter, but after a spotty rookie season, they felt the need to add someone who could relieve him in a pinch.

Story continues below advertisement

Brissett, in all three cases, did exactly what was needed of him no matter the circumstances surrounding his role. New England’s de-facto general manager, Eliot Wolf, expects more of the same in 2024.

“We signed Jacoby because he’s a good player,” Wolf told reporters. “He’s a big, strong, relentless preparer, in terms of his ability to take the game plan and apply it through the week to Sunday. He’s got a good arm, big and strong. We feel like if we end up drafting a quarterback high, he is someone who can support that player who will be a positive influence on them while competing with them.”

Did you read that last part? If that doesn’t scream “bridge guy” then nothing does.

The Patriots seemingly intend on drafting a QB with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but couldn’t do so without someone like Brissett. Mac Jones was never going to help the guy looking to take his job. Bailey Zappe, who is still in New England, has always felt like he was competing for a starting spot even when tasked with being a supportive backup. Nathan Rourke is, well, let’s all be real, Nathan Rourke.

Story continues below advertisement

Brissett, on the other hand, is a perfect fit. It doesn’t matter if it’s Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, Brissett can help New England’s future signal-caller better than perhaps anyone else.