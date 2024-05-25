Patriots’ Matthew Judon Drops (Contract?) Tease On Social Media

Matthew Judon can’t seem to help himself when it comes to dropping hints on social media and perhaps left one Saturday that could be related to his contract status with the Patriots.

New England fans hope it is, at least.

Judon, ever the showman, shared a GIF to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, of a scene from “Wolf Of Wall Street.” If you’re unfamiliar with the words Leonardo DiCaprio’s character is yelling into the microphone, they’re quite poignant.

“I’m not (expletive) leaving,” DiCaprio’s character, Jordan Belfort, says.

You picking up what Judon is putting down?

Judon is entering the final season of his contract, which will see him be paid well below market value after he was essentially given an advance prior to last season. The Patriots are only scheduled to dish out $7.5 million in cash, so if they’d like to lock Judon into something longer, they likely will have to pony up something more for this coming season.

Judon has not attended OTA practices to this point in the offseason.

What do you think, Patriots fans? Is it time for Judon to get an extension?