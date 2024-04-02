The Patriots haven’t made it a secret that they want to extend Matthew Judon, and the star pass rusher might have similarly bold ambitions for his New England future.

Judon enters this season in the final year of his contract. The 31-year-old on March 19 refuted a report that claimed he entered contract talks with the Patriots, but head coach Jerod Mayo last week told reporters “conversations” started between the sides.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection was one of New England’s best players in each of his first three seasons with the team. He recorded over 12.5 sacks in his first two seasons with the Patriots, but his biceps injury in Week 4 last season cut his third campaign short.

New England made it a goal this offseason to retain its best players, and it doesn’t sound like Judon has any other destinations in mind for his future.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think with the contract stuff, if it happens it happens,” Judon told WEEI’s Mike Kadlick, per Audacy. “If we can get a new contract worked out to where I try to end my career in Boston, that’d be great.”

That sentiment should bode well for negotiations if the feeling is mutual; it sure is for fans given the reaction to his April Fools’ joke. Judon has been outspoken about the future of the franchise, but he remains optimistic about the Patriots’ ability to return to being postseason contenders.