BOSTON — Drake Maye already seized the chance to experience a Boston Bruins playoff game.

Tuesday night offered the New England Patriots rookie quarterback the opportunity to see the Boston Celtics in person when they opened up the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden.

Maye, who started the day at voluntary organized team activities with the Patriots, was among the fans in attendance for Game 1. He was in the building a couple of hours before tip and sat courtside as members of the Celtics warmed up.

Maye not only received a custom Celtics jersey gifted to him, but he also got a chance to rub elbows with star forward Jayson Tatum. NBC Sports Boston showed Maye and Tatum having a quick chat prior to the game and the two discussed the rival colleges they attended with Maye starring at North Carolina and Tatum playing for one season at Duke. Maye’s oldest brother, Luke, even played against Tatum on the hardwood when the two were in college.

UNC and Duke finding common ground in Boston 🤝@jaytatum0 @DrakeMaye2 pic.twitter.com/HsLD9Gh2CF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 21, 2024

The North Carolina-Duke rivalry didn’t show when Tatum and Maye met, though. Tatum gave Maye a signed jersey of his and they posed for a picture together.

One thing that stood out from the interaction between the two is just how much taller Tatum is compared to Maye. Tatum stands at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds while Maye is listed at 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds.

Maye was selected third overall by the Patriots in the NFL draft not even a month ago, but the 21-year-old has quickly immersed himself in the culture of the city by cheering on Boston’s fellow professional sports team.