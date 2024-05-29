Patriots To Take ‘Collaborative Approach’ With Drake Maye

The Patriots haven’t been too secretive about their approach to Drake Maye’s development.

Eliot Wolf, the top executive in New England, got out ahead of things and revealed Jacoby Brissett would be the starter entering training camp on Tuesday’s edition of “Up and Adams.” It was a wise decision, as it should help temper expectations on the rookie as he continues throughout his first offseason.

“Drake Maye — let’s be honest, we’ve had him for three weeks now. There’s a long way to go for all of our rookies and all of our players as we adapt to this new scheme that (offensive coordinator Alex) Van Pelt is implementing offensively.

“We’ll have those conversations as they arise. I’m sure it’s gonna be a collaborative approach, as it’s been so far with really all the big decisions that we’ve made. All four of the quarterbacks that we have on the roster right now are working hard and ready to go.”

The Patriots have recent experience thrusting a rookie quarterback into the starting role, and though things looked to be working early on, it evolved into disaster for Mac Jones in his second and third seasons.

New England isn’t necessarily wary of having the same thing happen once again, but certainly found things to learn from.

“I would say again every situation is different,” Wolf said. “The main thing that we’ve been able to take away is being able to support not only Drake, but every quarterback we have, just throw every level of support that we possibly can at the quarterbacks. Those are things, whether it’s coaching, whether it’s something off the field, whether it’s virtual reality. whatever the case may be, just really having the willingness to support whoever the quarterback is in every facet that we possibly can.”

New England has preached collaboration throughout the offseason, and that won’t change as it relates to the team’s approach to Maye’s development.