FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots have touted “collaboration” leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, and it seems they’re going to practice what they preach when it comes down to the No. 3 pick.

Eliot Wolf, who will have the final say when all is said and done, spoke with reporters at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, giving insight into New England’s approach to the draft.

Wolf was asked about that “collaborative effort” we’ve all been hearing about, and sort of offered up a sneak peek into what the Patriots’ war room will look like on draft night.

“It’s a smaller group of people that we’ll talk to, both in the scouting side and the coaching side,” Wolf relayed. “Jerod (Mayo) and I (will get together) and kind of work through that with (director of player personnel) Matt Groh and whatever coordinator for that side of the ball and that’ll happen at every pick, that’s not just the first pick.”

It’s been well-documented that Bill Belichick, the previous decision-maker on draft night, had a specific way of doing things. Belichick at times would go against the council of his scouts, which reportedly led to picks like N’Keal Harry in 2019.

Wolf is looking to avoid making similar mistakes.

“If I’m the only person that wants a player, and everybody else in the building doesn’t want that player — I’m not crazy,” Wolf said. “We’re going to try to do what’s right.”

It’s an important night at One Patriot Place, as the potential future of the franchise will be called upon. New England isn’t planning on letting anyone sway that decision single-handedly, though.

It’s a group effort.