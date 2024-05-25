Red Sox Indeed Finding Growth From Capable Minor League Arms

The Boston Red Sox implemented a new pitching regime under chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and pitching coach Andrew Bailey prior to the 2024 season.

The priority may have existed at the big-league level, though the goal came with spreading a more efficient infrastructure of development throughout the farm system. Homegrown talent on the mound works wonders in building a contender. So far, the Red Sox have seen talent step forward.

Right-handers Wikelman Gonzalez and Luis Perales headlined the pitching talent entering the season. They’ve both found success and will reunite in the rotation with Perales reportedly heading to Double-A Portland to start June. Perales started the season with High-A Greenville, striking out 46 hitters in just 26 1/3 innings.

more red sox prospects Red Sox Prospect Roundup: Big Three Turns In Promising April

There’s new arms emerging beyond the pair as well. Zach Penrod certainly stands out in that conversation, especially after his reported promotion to Triple-A Worcester. The southpaw went 4-0 in seven starts with Portland, posting a 3.06 ERA with a high-velocity fastball with 53 strikeouts and just 13 walks. His rise should be encouraging for the Red Sox as he sits just one stop from Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

Another pair of talented arms are making noise with the Salem Red Sox (High-A). Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (No. 20 prospect) posted a 2.76 ERA in his first seven starts with 45 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings. Jedixon Paez has only walked four batters in 32 innings of work, showing his ability to attack the zone as well.

Josh Winckowski and Richard Fitts are certainly capable of jumping to Boston to make a spot start, giving the Red Sox important depth. That’s especially given the run of injuries the big-league team continues to endure in 2024.