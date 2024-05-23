Red Sox Promote Top Pitching Prospect After Dominant Start

The Red Sox have been praised for the improvement of their pitching staff this season, but things extend beyond the club in Boston.

It’s getting better across the organization.

Red Sox pitching prospect Luis Perales was promoted to Double-A Portland on Wednesday, per Andrew Parker of Beyond the Monster. He will join Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, Kyle Teel and Wikelman Gonzalez on a stacked Sea Dogs roster, giving the Double-A club five of the top eight prospects in the organization.

Perales is the No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to SoxProspects.

“Perales has some elite fastball metrics, when it comes to shape and everything,” Ian Cundall of SoxProspects told NESN in March.

The 21-year-old put together a 3.42 ERA with 46 strikeouts and 10 walks in seven starts for High-A Greenville, with opponents batting .269 off him. He averaged an astounding 15.7 strikeouts per nine innings, reaching 99 mph at points this season.

