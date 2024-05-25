Red Sox Prospect Already With Double-Digit Home Runs In 2024 Surge

The Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A) entered the season in the Boston Red Sox system with prospects such as Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel headlining the season.

Since then, enter Matthew Lugo.

The 2019 second-round pick of the Red Sox is enjoying the best season of his career. Lugo entered play on Friday slashing .288/.388/.622 and a 1.009 OPS. Most notably, the power is shining through in his game to start the season in the Red Sox organization. He did pop 18 long balls in 2022, though he’s well ahead of that pace in 2024.

Lugo smashed his 10th home run of the season already on Friday.

#10 for Matthew Lugo! pic.twitter.com/HVXU92CILH — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) May 24, 2024

He’s doing more damage on the plate and keeps finding comfort with more reps in left field, including a highlight-reel catch while falling over the fence in foul territory. That flexibility came with a crowded infield with other talents in Mayer, Nick Yorke, Blaze Jordan, Alex Binelas and Eddinson Paulino.

Nonetheless, Lugo is showing up in a major way on a team that draws attention across the sport.

He may not be a top-30 prospect in the system, but Lugo is among the breakout players to make serious noise in a talented Red Sox farm system.