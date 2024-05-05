Red Sox Prospect Makes Highlight-Reel Catch Over Obstacle

Matthew Lugo is on a tear at the plate in the Boston Red Sox farm system to start the season. That doesn’t mean he can’t flash the glove, too.

Lugo plays left field in Double-A this season with the Portland Sea Dogs and turned in what may be the defensive play of the year in the Red Sox organization so far in 2024.

During a Saturday doubleheader against the Reading Fightin Phils, Lugo ranged over into foul territory on a looping fly ball. With the ball set to land in the visitors’ bullpen, the Red Sox prospect went airborne, flipping over the fence to make the sensational catch for the out.

The soon-to-be 23-year-old enjoys a breakout year in the Red Sox system with six home runs already on the season and seems to have an extra-base hit ready for nearly every clutch moment. He leads the Sea Dogs in several offensive categories, which says something given the top talent of the system that surrounds him in Double-A.

Outfield is a crowded spot for Boston, both in the big leagues and throughout the farm system, though Lugo is more than making noise this season.

Lugo, among several prospects, shows why the Red Sox farm system rose to prominence across the sport.