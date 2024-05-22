Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Rob Refsnyder, Connor Wong Return

The Red Sox will look to complete a sweep of their three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, capping off a six-game road trip at Tropicana Field.
Rob Refsnyder and Connor Wong will return and help the lineup try to continue its hot run of late.
Refsnyder will be the designated hitter, batting fifth and replacing Tyler O’Neill in the lineup. Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Connor Wong will lead things off for Boston, with the latter returning behind the dish to do the catching for Brayan Bello.
Rafael Devers, of course, will clean things up.
Story continues below advertisement
Dominic Smith, David Hamilton, Vaughn Grissom and Ceddanne Rafaela will round out the order, continuing to get opportunities as the offense rolls. Garrett Cooper was originally slated to play first base, but was scratched late in favor of Smith.
Red Sox-Rays
The Sox and Rays are scheduled to take the field at the Trop at 6:50 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups here.
BOSTON RED SOX (25-24)
Jarren Duran, LF
Wilyer Abreu, RF
Connor Wong, C
Rafael Devers, 3B
Rob Refsnyder, DH
Dominic Smith, 1B
David Hamilton, SS
Vaughn Grissom, 2B
Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
Brayan Bello, RHP (4-2, 3.96 ERA)
Story continues below advertisement
TAMPA BAY RAYS (25-25)
Yandy Díaz 1B
Josh Lowe CF
Randy Arozarena LF
Brandon Lowe 2B
Isaac Paredes 3B
Jonathan Aranda DH
José Caballero SS
Richie Palacios RF
Ben Rortvedt C
Ryan Pepiot, RHP (3-2, 3.68 ERA)
Featured image via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images