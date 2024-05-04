The Red Sox will look to bounce back Saturday in the middle matchup of their three-game series against the Twins.

Minnesota beat Boston, 5-2, on Friday at Target Field after a forgettable seventh inning helped the Twins extend their lead and winning streak to 11 games. Manager Alex Cora praised Tanner Houck for his performance since Saturday will be a bullpen game.

Brennan Bernardino gets the nod as the opener. The southpaw served as an opener seven times for the Red Sox over the past two years. He amassed a 1.64 ERA in 11 innings with 16 strikeouts and three walks. Saturday marks the second time Bernardino serves as the opener. He tossed two scoreless and hitless innings against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on April 18.

David Hamilton will be back at second base after Vaughn Grissom debuted, and Connor Wong rotates in at catcher for Reese McGuire.

First pitch for Red Sox-Twins is scheduled at 2:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 1 p.m.

Here are the starting lineups for Boston and Minnesota.

BOSTON RED SOX (18-15)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Connor Wong, C

Dominic Smith, DH

Garrett Cooper, 1B

David Hamilton, 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Brennan Bernardino, LHP (0-1, 0.73 ERA)

MINNESOTA TWINS (18-13)

Ryan Jeffers, DH

José Miranda, 3B

Willi Castro, LF

Carlos Correa, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Austin Martin, CF

Edouard Julien, 2B

Pablo López, RHP (2-2, 4.83 ERA)