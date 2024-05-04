The Red Sox were within distance to break the Twins’ double-digit winning streak, but it was a forgettable seventh inning for Alex Cora’s side.

Boston lost to Minnesota, 5-2, at Target Field on Friday night. The victory extended the Twins’ winning streak to 11 games, but Cora was proud of the effort of the pitching staff.

Minnesota was up 1-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, and with runners on first and second, Twins center fielder Willi Castro attempted a bunt to advance the runner with zero outs. Reese McGuire attempted to get a double play going with a throw to second. However, the Red Sox catcher was off the mark. Houck was extended to 99 pitches, and a pitch clock violation from reliever Naoyuki Uwasawa highlighted a four-run inning for Minnesota that helped extend its lead.

It could be argued that McGuire could have gone with a safer throw rather than one on the run or simply played it even safer with no throw. But Cora was not playing hindsight analysis on the play.

“If we get that out, we’re one pitch away (from ending the inning),” Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “(McGuire) just threw it away.”

Boston will get a chance to get a win in the three-game series Saturday. First pitch is scheduled at 2:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 1 p.m.