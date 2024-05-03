Red Sox vs. Twins Lineups: Vaughn Grissom Makes Season Debut

The Boston Red Sox hit the road after a solid homestand and prepare to face legitimate competition, beginning with the red-hot Minnesota Twins on Friday night at Target Field.

The Twins enter the opener as winners of 10 straight games, heating up with an offense that’s swinging the bats at a high level.

Boston starts the trip with a new look in the back half of the lineup with several “new” additions. Garrett Cooper starts at first base while Dominic Smith returns as the designated hitter, both of whom the Red Sox acquired within the last week.

Vaughn Grissom, the talented infielder Boston acquired in the Chris Sale trade, makes his team debut after an injury in spring training and dealing with an illness earlier this week.

Tanner Houck gets the ball for the Red Sox in the midst of an outstanding stretch, most recently tossing 6 2/3 exceptional innings against the Chicago Cubs. Minnesota counters with former San Diego Padres right-hander Chris Paddack.

Here are the lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Twins game:

RED SOX (18-14)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Garrett Cooper, 1B

Dominic Smith, DH

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

RHP Tanner Houck (3-2, 1.60 ERA)

TWINS (17-13)

Alex Kirilloff, LF

Edouard Julien, 2B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Max Kepler, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Trevor Larnach, DH

Carlos Santana, 1B

Willie Castro, CF

Jose Miranda, 3B

RHP Chris Paddack (2-1, 5.88 ERA)