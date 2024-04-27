The Boston Red Sox addressed the recent injury of starting first baseman Triston Casas, pulling off a trade with the Chicago Cubs before Saturday evening’s interleague clash at Fenway Park.

Boston reportedly acquired eight-year veteran Garrett Cooper from Chicago, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, in exchange for cash considerations. As Casas remains sidelined with a rib injury, Cooper slides in as Boston’s premier candidate to fill the team’s first-base vacancy in the meantime.

Cooper, 33, was designated for assignment earlier in the week by the Cubs. He played in just 12 games, accumulating 41 at-bats, hitting .270/.341/.432 with one home run and six RBIs. Boston needs to make roster room before officially adding Cooper to its big-league roster, which could occur before the Red Sox conclude their three-game series with the Cubs — Cooper’s now-former team — on Sunday night.

“He has a rib fracture so he’ll be out for a while,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed Tuesday, per Mac Cerullo of The Boston Herald. “Obviously, we had a pretty good idea a few days ago, but after all the tests in Boston, that’s what came out. We just have to be patient now. Timetable? There’s none. This has to heal on its own. We’ve just got to be patient.”

Cooper’s sudden opportunity to play a key role in Boston also comes in light of Bobby Dalbec’s struggles at the plate while trying to do the same thing. Dalbec, who’s logged 18 games for the Red Sox this season, has batted only .093, going 4-for-43 with 23 strikeouts.

So far, the Red Sox have gone 3-2 without Casas, still hanging around in the middle of the American League East division.