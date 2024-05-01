The Boston Red Sox reportedly have agreed to terms with versatile veteran Dominic Smith.

The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams and New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Smith has a deal with Boston. Shortly before those reports, The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham reported the Red Sox looked like the next destination for Smith.

The 28-year-old Smith should be able to provide Boston with an option at first base and in the outfield. He’s played 338 games at first base and 182 games in left field over the course of his seven-year career.

Smith, a left-handed hitter, spent the 2023 campaign with the Washington Nationals and hit .254 with a .692 OPS in 527 at-bats. He hit a career-best 12 home runs last season.

Prior to Washington, Smith was a member of the New York Mets for six seasons. He hit .246 with a .733 OPS during his tenure in the Big Apple.

The addition of Smith comes as the Red Sox deal with injuries throughout their lineup. Boston recently placed first baseman Triston Casas on the 60-day injured list due to a rib injury at the same time it acquired infielder Garrett Cooper, who exited his season debut with the Red Sox on Tuesday night with a hand injury.