Ceddanne Rafaela added to his highlight reel, and his Gold Glove-level ability earned the trust of his Red Sox teammates.

Boston’s defense Friday boosted Kutter Crawford in the first two innings of its matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park. There was a double play in the first, but a diving grab from Rafaela in left-center kept the game scoreless.

Milwaukee in the third and fifth innings to win the series opener, but Crawford offered a huge endorsement of Rafaela’s defensive skillset.

“At this point, when it’s off the bat and it’s in the center field area, I think (Rafaela) always has a chance,” Crawford told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “Unbelievable catch.”

Crawford saw the 23-year-old’s wide range at center twice in as many weeks when Rafaela also made a diving grab in the right-hander’s previous start last Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Manager Alex Cora needed Rafaela to fill in at second base or shortstop at different points in the season, but highlight catches like Friday night show why it’s tough to move him out of center field.

Rafaela could get his chance to make more defensive highlights when the Red Sox play the middle matchup of their series against the Brewers at Fenway Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN, including an hour of pregame.