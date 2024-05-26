The Celtics completed an epic 18-point comeback to defeat the Indiana Pacers 114-111 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Boston got clutch performances from Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, while Derrick White made franchise history in the Celtics’ Game 3 win.

“No lead is safe in the NBA no more,” Tatum told ESPN’s Lisa Salters. “(…) You got to believe, right? We always believe we got a chance to win a game.”

White became just the third guard in NBA history with four-plus blocks in a conference finals, joining Dwayne Wade and Jim Jackson. The playoff-high in blocks set the Celtics franchise record for guards.

Story continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old finished the night with 13 points on 3-of-11 shooting (2-for-8 from three and 5-of-6 on free throws), five rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes.

Each of the Celtics starters recorded double-digit points, with Jayson Tatum leading the way with 36.

Tatum became the first player in NBA history with at least 36 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while committing zero turnovers in a playoff game.

The Celtics finished the game on a 13-2 run to earn a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with the chance to sweep Indiana on Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“Close-out games are the hardest,” Tatum said. “Been in quite a few of them in my career. Last year, we were down 0-3, and we forced a Game 7, so just never relax. It’s not over until it’s over.”