This Will Be ‘Paramount’ As Bruins Make Decision On Pat Maroon

Don Sweeney kept the door open on the Boston Bruins potentially reaching an agreement to bring back Pat Maroon. But the Bruins general manager said one factor will play a key role in the decision.

“Health will probably be the paramount thing that we factor in with Pat moving forward,” Sweeny told reporters during the team’s end-of-season press conference at TD Garden on Wednesday, per a team-provided transcript.

The Black and Golf acquired Maroon, an impending free agent, before the NHL trade deadline. Maroon, who was recovering from back surgery at the time, played in two regular-season games before he competed in all 13 postseason contests. Maroon recorded two points in those 13 playoff games.

However, the 13-year power forward provided the Bruins with other services including his tough, physical presence on the ice and leadership in the room.

“The intention, obviously, was to bring on the winning experience,” Sweeney said. “He was that voice of reason that, if he’s able to calm things down, he does, despite the role and his ability to diffuse some things.”

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery felt Maroon was instrumental as a second or third voice, behind captain Brad Marchand. Montgomery and others raved about Maroon dating back to when he was acquired.

“In the face of adversity, he has a lot of special qualities that give confidence to players that we can or we will attitude,” Montgomery told reporters at TD Garden. “He was important in a lot of facets to our team.”

Sweeney has had conversations with Boston’s impending free agents, and provided an indication of where the group was leading. But the Bruins haven’t made any concrete decisions yet, including that relating to Maroon.