Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney delivered some good news.

While speaking to the media during an end-of-season press conference at TD Garden on Wednesday, Sweeney told reporters he doesn’t anticipate any Bruins players will need offseason surgeries.

“No. Thankfully, at this time, we don’t have anybody,” Sweeney said, per a team-provided transcript. “Got some follow-up stuff that a couple players will need, but we don’t have anybody for surgery.”

It’s commonplace for real injury updates to surface after an NHL team concludes its season, many of those reveals frequently venturing into offseason surgeries.

That’s not to say Bruins players didn’t deal with injuries throughout the season, of course.

Jake DeBrusk revealed he fractured his hand earlier this season while defenseman Derek Forbort had surgery on a pair of injuries midway through. Bruins captain Brad Marchand missed a few postseason games against the Florida Panthers due to injury, too.

But as it stands, Bruins players should have a full offseason without any extended surgery-related absences.