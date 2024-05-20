New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye didn’t just get the chance to pose for a photo with Tom Brady on Sunday.

Maye and some of his fellow NFL newbies also got some words of wisdom from the football legend when they had a sit-down breakfast with Brady, Fanatics owner Michael Rubin and famed rapper Jay-Z as part of the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

Brady’s tenacious work ethic and meticulous preparation helped him become one of the greats, and with that in mind, the 46-year-old passed on clear advice to the group of youngsters as they get set to embark on their NFL careers.

“Every day of practice is important,” Brady told them, per video shared by the league. “You know why? Because when I was on the Patriots and we had 20 years of winning, every day was a big day. I treated a preseason game, I treated a regular-season game like it was the Super Bowl. So, when I got to the Super Bowl, it was just another day for me.”

That approach certainly worked for Brady, who went on to win an NFL record seven Super Bowl titles during his illustrious 23-year career.

After the Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s NFL draft, the North Carolina product said he wanted to learn from Brady. Well, Brady just gave him his first lesson and now it’s up to Maye to apply it with the Patriots.

The 21-year-old Maye had a chance to do just that when he joined his Patriots teammates for the first voluntary organized team activities Monday on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium.