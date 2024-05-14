Tom Brady had no problem sitting in the hot seat of a multi-hour-long Netflix roast, which included appearances from comedians ex-teammates, and celebrities, but as the 46-year-old learned, hindsight is 20/20.

“The Roast of Tom Brady” produced a handful of inappropriately worded jabs not tailored for family viewership, which falls in line with the nature of a roast, but also produced an aftermath Brady didn’t consider. The NFL legend confessed feelings of regret when opening up about how the roast has impacted those around Brady’s day-to-day life.

“I loved when the jokes were about me,” Brady admitted during an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast.” “I thought they were fun. I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids. So it’s the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize, ‘I wouldn’t do that again because of the way it affected the people I care about the most in the world.’ It makes you, in some ways, a better parent moving forward.”

Deflategate, speculation around a sour relationship with Bill Belichick, and Eli Manning jokes were dumped on Brady and in fair play. But once the jokes began hitting close to home, the floodgates widened for a negative reaction.

Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was the primary target aside from the ex-quarterback, opening the door to pry into Brady’s personal affairs. Yet, while Brady’s children were off-limits throughout the night, the expletive-filled humorous commentary regarding Bündchen still allowed for some harsh jabs thrown at the mother of Brady’s children.

“It’s a good lesson for me as a parent,” Brady continued. “I’m gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it. And at the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun.”

Bündchen, to no surprise, wasn’t a fan of the roast or the (many) jokes regarding her severed marriage to Brady, reportedly calling them “disrespectful” and “hurtful.”

Don’t expect a sequel anytime soon.