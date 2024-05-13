How Tom Brady Reportedly Responded To Gisele’s Roast Gripes

“The Roast of Tom Brady” entertained millions, but it reportedly wasn’t at all appreciated by the legendary quarterback’s former partner.

Gisele Bündchen apparently was “deeply disappointed” by the material in the Netflix special, which featured a slew of jokes about her divorce from Brady and rumored romance after the split. According to Us Weekly, Brady and Bündchen had a “no disparaging remarks” rule about their relationship and separation, so the latter was “definitely offended and upset” when she proved to be one of the most popular topics of the event.

In turn, Brady reached out to apologize to Bündchen, who thought her new relationship should have been “off-limits” among the roasters, per Us Weekly. The outlet also reported the former A-list couple remains “cordial” but “only communicates about the kids.”

Brady and the other powers that be clearly didn’t strongly establish any sort of restrictions against making jokes about Bündchen, the divorce or anything else related to the relationship. The seven-time Super Bowl champion apparently did, however, set a boundary related to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Bündchen might not have been the only ex of Brady who didn’t care for the roast. Actress Bridget Moynahan, the mother of Brady’s first child, might have taken a dig at the future Pro Football Hall of Famer the day after the event.