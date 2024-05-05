Ultimate Red Sox Show: Red Sox Take Care Of Business At Home

The Boston Red Sox opened up their six-game homestand with a series win over the Chicago Cubs and wrapped it up with a series win over the San Francisco Giants.

While they still have a losing record when they play at Fenway Park this season, the two series wins inch them closer to .500 at home and hopefully the momentum carries into their next homestand verus the Washington Nationals.

