The Boston Red Sox visited Tampa Bay for the first time this season and took care of business vs. the Tampa Bay Rays thanks to Jarren Duran.

The Sox swept the Rays in what was their first series win at Tropicana Field since 2019. Duran impressed in the series batting .250 with a 1.058 OPS.

