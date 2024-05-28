Following the Celtics’ three-point win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, Jaylen Brown was named the Eastern Conference finals MVP.

Jaylen Brown averaged 29.8 points, five rebounds, and three assists per game in this series. He had massive game-changing moments, including a huge Game 1 tying three-pointer, dropping 40 points in Game 2, monster defense in Game 3, and big second half moves in Game 4, all in which earned him MVP.

