The Bruins had multiple Grade-A chances to get ahead over the Panther, but Gustav Forsling delivered the heartbreaking ending to the season.

Boston lost to Florida in Game 6 at TD Garden, which marked the fifth home playoff loss for Jim Montgomery’s side in six tries. It was a tough result for the B’s after they had fought back in Game 5 and following the return of Brad Marchand in Friday’s matchup.

Forsling scored the game-winner in the final two minutes of Game 6 after collecting a rebound off an Anton Lundell shot. The blueliner’s goal zipped between Parker Wotherspoon’s legs and Jeremy Swayman’s shoulder. The shot came in an instant, but the Bruins netminder didn’t make any excuses.

“Didn’t see it. I wish I would have put the rebound in a better spot,” Swayman told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I didn’t see the release of the second shot, and there was a hole there, obviously. Unacceptable.”

The goal should not have and did not deter fans from giving Swayman his flowers. His stellar play even had the respect of the Panthers as nearly each one of them gave the 25-year-old their respect after his out-of-this-world play in the second round.

Florida will move on to take on the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference finals, and Boston awaits what should be an interesting offseason.