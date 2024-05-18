BOSTON — The Bruins were eliminated by the Panthers when Florida defeated Boston in a heartbreaking 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night.

Jeremy Swayman was undoubtedly the best player to don the Spoked-B throughout the playoffs, and the Black and Gold faithful at TD Garden made sure to let the 25-year-old know just that as they chanted his name following the loss.

“I couldn’t be more grateful,” Swayman said of the Bruins fans. “Have a city, have a home base that’s as supportive as Boston and they mean so much more than just fans to me. It’s truly a home for me now. To hear that, it was above and beyond. I’m just so grateful for all the love and support. We wouldn’t be here without them. That was an incredible moment to be a part of.”

Swayman posted a 2.15 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in the 12 games he played for Boston during their abbreviated postseason run.

“I’m just overwhelmed with emotion,” Swayman said. “It’s not about me as an individual. It’s about our team and to see it all end so abruptly is something you never want to feel.

“But, I’m just so proud of everyone and being here and setting the foundation for what’s to come next. Obviously, I want to stay in the moment and really embrace what we have in this locker room and what we accomplished this year, but that was a really special moment. Very grateful.”